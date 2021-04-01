Rams select QB-turned-LB Chazz Surratt in Todd McShay’s new mock draft

Breaking News:

The inside linebacker position has essentially been ignored by the Los Angeles Rams in the last two offseasons after losing Cory Littleton in free agency a year ago. The only notable addition they’ve made was drafting Clay Johnston in the seventh round last year, but he didn’t even make the 53-man roster.

They should certainly consider selecting a linebacker early in this month’s draft, and in Todd McShay’s latest mock for ESPN, that’s exactly what they do. McShay has the Rams taking UNC linebacker Chazz Surratt at No. 57, injecting some speed and athleticism to an underwhelming position group.

57. Los Angeles Rams
Chazz Surratt, ILB, North Carolina

The Rams are also without a first-rounder, but they do at least have a pair of third-rounders coming shortly after this pick. Cap space was a little tight this offseason, but L.A. re-signed Leonard Floyd. Still, the Rams could really use a weakside linebacker, and Surratt has sideline-to-sideline range and natural instincts.

Surratt is a former quarterback who switched to linebacker in 2019 and immediately excelled. He recorded 115 tackles (15 for a loss) and 6.5 sacks two seasons ago, picking off one pass and forcing one fumble. In 2020, he had 91 tackles (7.5 for a loss) and six sacks in 11 games, once again recording one interception and a forced fumble.

He’s a rangy linebacker with excellent sideline-to-sideline speed, but he also comes with some risk. Having played the position for just two years, he’s somewhat inexperienced. He’s also not the biggest or longest linebacker, measuring 6-foot-2 and 229 pounds with 30-inch arms.

There’s no doubt Surratt would help the Rams next season, but center is an equally pressing need. And in McShay’s mock, he has Oklahoma center Landon Dickerson and Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz coming off the board in the two picks right before the Rams at No. 57.

If either of those players is available to the Rams later this month, it could be hard for them to pass after losing Austin Blythe.

