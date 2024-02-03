Rams select QB J.J. McCarthy in 1st round of NFL.com mock draft

Matthew Stafford will return as the Rams’ starting quarterback in 2024, but there are major questions about who will back him up and who could replace him after he retires, whenever that may be. With that in mind, it’s entirely possible Les Snead and Sean McVay will select a quarterback in the first round of the draft this year.

There are other positions that need to be addressed, ones with more glaring holes, but quarterback is the most important position in sports and the Rams aren’t exactly set up for the future.

That’s why NFL.com’s Eric Edholm has them selecting a quarterback at No. 19 overall in his latest mock draft. He slotted Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy to the Rams in Round 1, which would be a bold and polarizing move by Los Angeles.

The Rams’ first first-round selection since they took Jared Goff at No. 1 overall is another quarterback — go figure. Matthew Stafford might be approaching the 17th green of his career, and McCarthy needs time to marinate his fascinating toolset. He’s a Midwest kid, but McCarthy has displayed some California cool in crunch time — and he’s savvy enough to digest Sean McVay’s system.

McCarthy was a very good college quarterback who led Michigan to a national championship this past season. He threw 44 touchdown passes and only nine interceptions in the last two seasons, averaging an impressive 8.7 yards per attempt.

As we all know, of course, college numbers don’t always translate to NFL success. McCarthy could be a first-rounder but he’s not in the class of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels at the top of the draft. That’s what makes this pick tougher to get behind. It’s not the position, it’s the player.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire