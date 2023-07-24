Rams select Ohio State edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau in latest 2024 mock draft

As of now, the Los Angeles Rams currently own a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, making it the first time the team will draft someone in Round 1 in the Sean McVay era. Even though taking a quarterback isn’t out of the question, DraftWire’s Curt Popejoy currently has the Rams selecting Ohio State edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau with the 10th overall pick in his latest mock draft.

Popejoy has two quarterbacks (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye) going in the top 10, and both of them are off of the board before the Rams are on the clock at No. 10. Not many people expect the Rams to be a contending team this season, so many have them securing a top 10 pick in next year’s draft.

Tuimoloau is entering his third season at Ohio State and is looking to increase his sack totals before declaring for the NFL. In his first two years playing for the Buckeyes, Tuimoloau has combined for 45 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions, and a touchdown.

If the Rams intend to hold onto their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, they need to select someone at a premium position, and a prospect that can be a long-term starter. The edge rusher spot is undoubtedly an area of need despite the additions of Byron Young, Nick Hampton, and Ochaun Mathis via the 2023 NFL draft.

While the Rams will certainly mull over all of their options before next year’s draft, Tuimoloau could end up being a player the team considers.

