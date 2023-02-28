Rams select a LB with 36th overall pick in latest PFF mock draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is over a month away, but mock drafts are flooding the internet before the real thing takes place. PFF’s Trevor Sikkema recently released his latest mock draft and he has the Los Angeles Rams taking linebacker Drew Sanders out of Arkansas with the 36th overall pick.

The Rams and Bobby Wagner recently agreed to part ways after just one season. The All-Pro linebacker instantly became a leader for the Rams and he proved that he still has some gas left in the tank.

While Ernest Jones has flashed plenty of potential in his first two seasons, some expect the Rams to address the linebacker position in the upcoming draft. This isn’t the first time that Sanders has been mocked to the Rams as Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar also had Los Angeles taking Sanders.

Sanders began his collegiate career at Alabama before transferring to Arkansas in 2022. Arkansas would use him in more of an off-ball linebacker role this past season, which allowed Sanders to show off his versatility.

As a result of seeing a prominent role in Arkansas’s defense, Sanders notched 103 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and an interception in 2022. With the Rams looking to retool their defense for the 2023 season, Sanders appears to be a popular name for them to target in the 2023 NFL draft.

