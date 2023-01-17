Rams select Georgia OLB Nolan Smith in Dane Brugler’s mock draft

One of the Rams’ primary positions of need this offseason is outside linebacker. Leonard Floyd is the only proven starter on the team and there’s a serious lack of talent at this position.

Fortunately, the Rams have the 36th overall pick in the draft and could find pass-rush help early in the second round.

Because Los Angeles is without a first-round pick again this year, the team hasn’t been included in many mock drafts. But both Luke Easterling of Draft Wire and Dane Brugler of The Athletic went two rounds deep and pegged the Rams to select the same player.

In Brugler’s second mock, he has the Rams taking Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith, the same player Easterling mocked to Los Angeles.

Smith is 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, so he’s a bit undersized as a pass rusher, especially by the Rams’ standards. They typically prefer bigger edge rushers such as Floyd, Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins, who are all 6-foot-5. However, Smith fits well as a 3-4 edge rusher in the Rams’ scheme so his lack of size shouldn’t be a concern.

What is somewhat worrisome is the fact that he only had 12.5 sacks in four years at Georgia. He didn’t have the most productive career in college, which can be a sign of poor sack numbers at the pro level, but as a second-round prospect, the Rams should still be interested.

