Rams select Arkansas OL Beaux Limmer with 217th overall pick

With the last of their four picks in Round 6, the Los Angeles Rams added some depth to the interior of their offensive line. At No. 217 overall, they selected Arkansas lineman Beaux Limmer.

Limmer played all three interior positions during his career at Arkansas, beginning at right guard in 2020. He then played 11 games at center in 2023, mixing in one game at left guard in his final season at Arkansas.

At this point in the draft, this is a terrific selection for the Rams. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had a fourth-round grade on him, so getting Limmer at No. 217 overall in Round 6 is a steal.

He’s a multi-year starter and a versatile piece up front, giving the Rams options behind Jonah Jackson, Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson. The interior O-line wasn’t a pressing need thanks to the contracts given to Jonah Jackson and Dotson, but the Rams certainly needed depth in the middle.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire