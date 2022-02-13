Is the Rams’ season a bust if they don’t win Super Bowl LVI?

The Los Angeles Rams have been building a star-studded roster in pursuit of their first Super Bowl ring since the 1999 season, and for the second time in four years, they’ve reached the big game.

This season, they went all-in by acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Lions, trading for Sony Michel, landing Von Miller in a deal with the Broncos and signing Odell Beckham Jr all since last January. They’ve sacrificed draft capital, dished out big contracts and pushed all their chips into the center of the table.

So if they don’t beat the Bengals today in Super Bowl LVI, should the Rams’ season be considered a bust? They enter this game with very different expectations than the Bengals. The Rams have been hyped as Super Bowl contenders for the last 13 months. The Bengals were looked at as a fringe playoff team.

Reaching the Super Bowl is a huge accomplishment for any team, but with the way the Rams got here, many will believe this season was a bust if they don’t win.

