Rams' Sean McVay reveals lesson Patriots taught him in Super Bowl LIII

Super Bowl LIII is well in the New England Patriots' rearview mirror.

But Sean McVay apparently still has the crushing loss on his mind.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach has been candid about the mistakes he made game-planning for the Patriots, and in a recent interview with Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, he shared when exactly he became aware of those mistakes.

"During the game," McVay told Robinson. "Right in the middle of it."

The high-powered Rams offense scored just three points in the 10-point loss, thanks in part to a brilliant Patriots defensive game plan that featured looks McVay hadn't planned for.

But McVay says that experience against Bill Belichick's club left him with a valuable lesson.

"If you expect to adapt and evolve, [remember] the teams that did have success against you," McVay said. "Because you bet your ass you're going to see that game plan again."

The Patriots' success stems from their remarkable ability to reinvent themselves from week to week, as evidenced by their transformation to a power-running offense during the 2018 playoffs.

But McVay's Rams stuck to the script that earned them results during the regular season and paid the price in Super Bowl LIII.

"The reality is I didn't give us a chance really to have offensive production, period," McVay added. "Whether you look at (running back) Todd Gurley. Whether you look at (quarterback) Jared Goff."

Thanks to Belichick and the Patriots, the 33-year-old head coach now sees the benefits of game-plan flexibility, which is good news for Rams fans -- and another reminder that Belichick is in a class of his own.

