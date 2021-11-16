Rams' Sean McVay reflects on odd fake field goal vs. 49ers

McVay reflects on odd fake field goal attempt vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Down 21-7 late in the first half, the Los Angeles Rams elected to try a fake field goal from the 49ers' 17-yard line. Holder Johnny Hekker pulled the ball and rolled out for a pass to tight end Kendall Blanton, but he was tackled by D.J. Jones before reaching the first-down marker.

Rams head coach Sean McVay reflected on the play after the 31-10 loss to the 49ers at Levi's Stadium and took responsibility for the call that kept his team from an easy three points going into halftime.

“In hindsight, it wasn't a good decision. So, you know, that's my responsibility. It was something that we felt like we had a chance to work. They made the play, we didn't, and that falls on my shoulders," McVay told reporters.

Ultimately the loss of a few points there did not matter, as the 49ers rode an impressive defensive showing and dominant running game to an easy win over the previously 7-2 Rams.

Some momentum to start the second half might have helped, but LA just flat out was beaten at every facet of the game.

These two division rivals will meet again in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium, in a game that could have playoff implications for both teams.