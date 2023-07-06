Rams’ Sean McVay named as a potential future Hall of Fame head coach

The achievements and accolades that Sean McVay has collected since becoming the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 are unquestionably impressive. In an article discussing the current head coaches who could make the Hall of Fame, The 33rd Team mentioned McVay as a potential Hall of Famer.

The coaches who were above McVay in the likely Hall of Famer group were Mike Tomlin, Sean Payton, John Harbaugh, and Pete Carroll. And the coaches included with McVay in the potential Hall of Fame list were Mike McCarthy, Sean McDermott, Doug Pederson, Ron Rivera, and Kyle Shanahan.

Of the coaches above, McVay is among the six who have won at least one Super Bowl. McDermott, Rivera, and Shanahan are all seeking their first Super Bowl win as head coaches entering the 2023 season.

As mentioned in the article, McVay is extremely young compared to the vast majority of his peers. At the age of 37, McVay has already coached the Rams for six years and has two Super Bowl appearances.

He’s just a kid compared to many of the veteran head coaches. But he’s been to two Super Bowls, won one and already has a coaching tree to envy.

Besides getting the elusive Super Bowl victory in 2021, McVay has tallied a 60-38 record in the regular season, with 2022 being his first year with fewer than nine wins. In the postseason, McVay has also registered an impressive 7-3 record.

When McVay was named the head coach of the Rams in 2017, things were dire for the franchise since the early 2000s. McVay has turned the Rams into a playoff contender during his short tenure and a desired destination for the top players in the NFL.

Also, McVay’s coaching tree and his imprint across the league strengthens his future case for the Hall of Fame. Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Kevin O’Connell, and Brandon Staley are all former assistants of McVay who are current head coaches in the league.

Much has been made about McVay potentially retiring from coaching at an early age in favor of taking a job on television at some point. McVay recently got a statue of himself at his alma mater of Miami (Ohio), and he could forever be immortalized in Canton if he carves out a somewhat lengthy coaching career.

