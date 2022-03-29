Rams’ Sean McVay heaps praise on new Titans WR Robert Woods

While down at the owners meetings in Florida, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay heaped praise on his former player, wide receiver Robert Woods, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans recently.

McVay noted Woods’ versatility and called the veteran wideout a “tough competitor” who “makes everyone around him better,” per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.

“He’s (Woods) a tough competitor,” McVay said. “He is one of those guys where he makes everyone around him better. But you talk about just embodying the way that you want to compete snap in and snap out, the mental toughness, the versatility. What we asked Robert Woods to do over the last five years (in Los Angeles), and I was talking to Vrabes about this yesterday, you could make a case that he has as complete of a game in terms of being able to compete with the ball, without the ball, catching short, intermediate, down the field (passes), running the football on jet sweeps – we put him in the backfield this year where he is taking offset gun runs.

“The (Titans) are getting a stud, that’s what you’re getting.”

Not only can Woods burn a defense from anywhere on the field, he’s also among the best blockers at his position in the NFL, and we all know how important it is for Tennessee to have good blocking wide receivers.

The Rams head coach said it was “a tough decision” to trade Woods but feels the Titans’ offense is a great fit for him.

“When we were talking with Robert throughout the process, Tennessee is an offense that is operated very similar to the way we have, and I think that is going to allow his game to continue to shine,” McVay said.

“He’s really been a foundational piece (for us). It was a really tough decision, but he was such a pro about it. He is such a great dude. Tennessee is getting a really special competitor. I love Robert Woods.”

McVay echoes the sentiment Woods expressed during his introductory press conference about how great of a fit he is in Tennessee’s offense, which was one of the reasons why the 29-year-old wanted to come to Nashville.

