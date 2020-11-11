Will the Rams-Seahawks Week 10 game be on TV in your area?

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

For the first time this season, the Rams and Seahawks will square off. Los Angeles will play host to the 6-2 Seahawks, hoping to hand them their third loss and pull in a tie for first in the NFC West.

It’s the biggest game of the year for the Rams and they’re well-rested coming off a bye in Week 9. The Seahawks were just beat by the Bills 44-34 on the road and will try to avoid a two-game losing streak.

As one of the most important games of the week, it’s not surprising that it’ll be broadcast to a big audience, even with the NFL loading up the late-afternoon window to avoid a clash with Masters coverage.

Check the map from 506 Sports below to find out if the game will be on FOX in your area.

As you can see, FOX’s No. 1 pairing of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call for Rams-Seahawks, and understandably so. It’s a rivalry matchup with big playoff implications, making it one of the most intriguing games of the week.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium where the Rams are 3-0 this season.

Latest Stories