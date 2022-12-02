Rams-Seahawks spread has moved 2.5 points since Monday

It was slightly surprising to see the Seattle Seahawks open as only 4.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Rams this week, given the current state of Sean McVay’s team. That was likely due to the uncertainty surrounding Matthew Stafford’s status, who remains in the concussion protocol.

Since McVay ruled out Aaron Donald and said it’s “safe to say” Stafford won’t play against the Seahawks, the spread has moved a decent amount in favor of Seattle. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Rams are now 7-point underdogs to the Seahawks.

The over/under has dropped one point from 42 to 41, as well.

It may not seem like a big shift from 4.5 points to 7, but in a matter of days, that’s a sizable move and makes betting against the spread even more difficult. But for those who have watched the Rams the last few weeks, it’s become clear that this team is severely limited by injuries right now.

On the year, the Rams are an NFL-worst 2-7-2 against the spread, so they’ve struggled to even keep games close when they are underdogs.

This is just the third time McVay has ever been an underdog of at least 7 points, with last week against the Chiefs being one of those two games. The other was in Week 16 of the 2019 season against the 49ers.

