Rams at Seahawks: 7 stats and facts to know for Week 16 showdown

Coming off a loss to the Jets in Week 15, the Rams will have a chance to bounce back in a big way against the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. This game will be on the road, and Seattle is never an easy place to win, but if the Rams can pull off the upset and prevent the Seahawks from clinching the NFC West, they’ll take over as the division leaders.

That’s easier said than done, however, especially considering the way L.A. played in its last game. The Seahawks have been sputtering as of late, themselves, but both of these teams can ignite at any moment.

Here are seven facts and stats to know as we approach this huge Week 16 showdown.

Rams trying for second sweep in three seasons

Put very simply, the Rams have owned the Seahawks since Sean McVay took over in 2017. They’re 5-2 against Seattle under McVay, including wins in five of the last six. After sweeping the Seahawks in 2018, the Rams will try to pull off the sweep again this season, having already beaten Seattle in Week 10. The Rams have never swept the Seahawks twice in a span of three years, so this would be a first for the franchise.

Aaron Donald has sacked Russell Wilson more than any other QB

The Rams sacked Wilson six times in their first meeting this season, but surprisingly, none of those were by Donald. He didn’t have a tackle in the game, but he did hit Wilson twice and applied pressure to the quarterback. Donald tends to play better against the Seahawks than just about every other opponent, having a knack for getting to Wilson often. In 13 career games against Wilson, Donald has sacked him 12 times, averaging almost one per game.

Seahawks rank last in NFL against the pass

Seattle’s secondary has not played well this season. It’s been a common trend all season long after a historically bad start to the year against the pass for Seattle. The Seahawks rank 32nd in passing attempts allowed and 32nd in passing yards allowed this season, giving up 4,102 yards through 14 games. They have picked off 13 passes and given up just 22 touchdowns through the air, but the best way to attack Seattle’s defense is through the air. This is an opportunity for Jared Goff and the Rams’ passing attack to find some footing in the final stretch of the season before the playoffs. They should have some success against an underwhelming Seahawks secondary.

Jamal Adams leads Seattle in sacks

Adams isn't your typical safety. He’s essentially a linebacker, often aligning in the box and near the line of scrimmage. Incredibly, he leads the team with 9.5 sacks in only 10 games, which is nearly twice as many sacks as the next-closest Seahawk, Carlos Dunlap, who has five sacks in his first six games with the team. Adams is highly effective as a blitzer and even when he doesn’t get the sack, he’s forcing the quarterback out of the pocket or hitting him after the throw; he has 14 QB hits. The Rams’ tackles and tight ends have to be very aware of where Adams is because he can wreck a play when blitzing off the edge.

Seahawks offense has been on a decline since last meeting

Before the Rams faced Seattle in Week 10, the Seahawks ranked first in points scored, first in passing yards and first in passing touchdowns. Now, they’re fourth in scoring, 12th in passing yards and second in touchdown passes. Russell Wilson had 248 yards passing in that game against the Rams, and he hasn’t passed for more than 300 yards since Week 9. In Wilson’s first eight games, he threw for 300 yards five times and had 28 touchdown passes. In the six games since, he’s thrown for fewer than 200 yards twice, has just one game with more than 250 yards and has thrown only nine touchdown passes with five interceptions.

Rams are significantly better on third down than Seattle

The Rams have actually been pretty good on third down this season, both offensively and defensively. They’ve converted 43.2% of the time – even after going 2-for-11 against the Jets – which ranks 10th in the NFL. And defensively, they’re second with an opponent conversion rate of 35%. The Seahawks don’t come close to the Rams’ effectiveness on third down. Seattle is 24th in third-down efficiency (40%) and 27th in third-down defense (47.6%). With how poorly the Seahawks have played on third down, the Rams shouldn’t have much trouble sustaining drives and keeping possession.

Jared Goff has racked up the yards vs. Seahawks since 2018

Goff doesn’t have the best numbers against Seattle with regards to touchdowns and interceptions, but he hasn’t had much trouble moving the ball through the air against them in the last three seasons. Since 2018, he’s averaged 325.8 yards per game against the Seahawks, which spans five games. He’s thrown for at least 293 yards in each of those five games, though he has just six touchdown passes and five interceptions in that span. In the Rams and Seahawks’ first meeting this year, Goff threw for 302 yards and completed 73% of his passes, but he didn’t have a touchdown pass or interception. He did lose a fumble, though. In his career, Goff has eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions against the Seahawks, going 5-3 with a passer rating of 84.7 – the fifth-lowest against any team he’s faced at least twice.

