Rams score pair of touchdowns to open third quarter

The Los Angeles Rams are playing inspired football Monday against the Arizona Cardinals.

They have scored on five consecutive possessions, including a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter.

The first came on a long pass from Matthew Stafford to Van Jefferson, which was good for 52 yards.

The oddity on this is a father was unhappy to see his son score a touchdown.

Arizona WR coach Shawn Jefferson is the father to Van Jefferson.

After that score, which made it 20-13, Leonard Floyd came up with a dazzling interception of Kyler Murray.

Floyd deflected the pass in the air and picked it off.

The Rams’ drive was extended by an Arizona penalty and Stafford finished it by finding his favorite target, Cooper Kupp with a perfect pass for a 4-yard score.

Matt Gay’s PAT made it 27-13 in a game that had huge implications in the NFC West.