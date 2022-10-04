Rams score first in Monday night matchup vs. 49ers

A grueling first drive by the Los Angeles Rams saw the team score the first points of their Monday night’s primetime matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Matthew Stafford made mincemeat of the opposing defense, completing passes at a high rate with his signature efficiency.

He connected with receiver Cooper Kupp on three passes and found tight end Tyler Higbee for three more on the opening series. Stafford was a perfect seven-for-seven in his first attempts of the game and looks to be in rhythm early for Los Angeles.

The Rams stalled out once they got close to the 49ers’ red zone, but managed to score the game’s first three points on a field goal by kicker Matt Gay. With an early lead, Los Angeles will rely on their defense to stay ahead of San Francisco, needing major contributions from defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey to keep their hopes of a win intact.

The team’s official Twitter account posted about the early points after the ball made its way through the uprights:

Kick is UP. Kick is GOOD. Rams on the board first! pic.twitter.com/dWWQrCwJp2 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 4, 2022

Their hot start is just what head coach Sean McVay was hoping for given the Rams’ struggle on the road against the 49ers in recent seasons. If he can keep his offense moving like it was on their first drive, this game could be well in hand by halftime.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire