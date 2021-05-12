Rams schedule tracker: Everything we know so far

We’ve known for a few months exactly who the Rams will face in the 2021 regular season, but on Wednesday night, we’ll find out when each of their 17 games will be played.

Ahead of the official schedule release at 5 p.m. PT, some matchups have already leaked through various outlets. Only Week 1 against the Bears has been confirmed, but the Rams’ schedule is coming into focus thanks to numerous reports.

Here’s everything we know so far, with the list below being updated as leaks come in.

Week 1 vs. Bears – Sunday, Sept. 12 at 5:20 p.m. PT (SNF)

This one is already confirmed, as announced by the NFL on Wednesday morning. The Rams will open the season at home against the Bears in a prime-time matchup at SoFi Stadium. It will be the first game where fans are allowed in the stands at the Rams' new stadium, with Matthew Stafford facing a former division rival. It remains to be seen if Andy Dalton or Justin Fields will start at quarterback. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1392458150612066311

Week 3 vs. Buccaneers – Time and date TBD

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee, who hosts a show on SiriusXM, has heard that the Rams will host the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 3. He didn't specify when that game will be held, but it's a very strong candidate for prime time. https://twitter.com/gregauman/status/1392523300484616202

Week 5 at Seahawks – Thursday, Oct. 7 at 5:20 p.m. PT (TNF)

Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report says the Rams will visit the Seahawks in Week 5 in what will presumably be the first meeting between these two NFC West foes. It will be a Thursday night matchup in prime team, meaning the Rams will have at least two night games in their first five weeks. https://twitter.com/MasterTes/status/1392525000100417544

Week 6 at Giants – Sunday, Oct. 17 (time TBD)

New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy shared every home game for the Giants this season, which includes a Week 6 matchup with the Rams. His report does not include the time of the game, but it will be a Sunday matchup on Oct. 17.

Week 12 at Packers – Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported each of the Packers' eight home games. In Week 12, they will host the Rams on Sunday afternoon, a 1:25 p.m. PT kickoff on FOX. https://twitter.com/TomSilverstein/status/1392498612706369537

Week 16 at Vikings – Sunday, Dec. 26 (time TBD)

According to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, the Rams will visit the Vikings on December 26, which aligns with Week 16 of the regular season. The time of that game was not given. https://twitter.com/GoesslingStrib/status/1392532603924893702

