Rams schedule joint practices with 3 teams this summer

Joint practices provide teams a valuable opportunity to evaluate the current condition of their roster as they battle against hungry, NFL-caliber talent. It’s quite difficult to constantly simulate live, beneficial repetitions within the team structure so the Rams have scheduled four joint practices, giving players a chance to hit players besides their teammates.

The team will host three practices in California, two with the Chargers and one with the Dallas Cowboys. The team will also travel to Houston to hold a joint practice with the Texans.

Considering all three teams host some of the best coaching staffs and rosters in the NFL, this is an opportunity for the Rams to accurately judge their championship potential along with the weak points inside the team.

