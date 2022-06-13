Rams salary cap update: How much space does LA have left in 2022?

The Los Angeles Rams have done a marvelous job managing the salary cap this offseason after they went into the new league year projected to be over the cap. They didn’t even have to make any major cuts to get under the limit, either, only parting ways with Johnny Hekker (release) and Robert Woods (trade).

What actually helped in a big way were the new contracts they signed Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald to. Despite giving all three players lucrative new deals, each one wound up saving the Rams cap space in 2022 thanks to the structure of those contracts, totaling more than $13 million.

Granted, they’ll be on the hook for massive cap hits down the line, but in the immediate future, the Rams are in great shape financially.

Here’s an update on their salary cap situation, with their current cap space, top cap hits and remaining dead money. All amounts are via Over The Cap.

Current cap space: $7.61 million

After saving more than $13 million in cap space from the signings of Stafford, Donald and Kupp, the Rams are left with $7.61 million. That includes the $2.54 million they saved by releasing Travin Howard, as well.

That may seem like a nice chunk of money to spend this year, but only six teams have less cap space than the Rams right now. The Browns have the most cap space at more than $42 million.

Unused cap space gets rolled over to the next year, so there is a small benefit to not spending all your allotted money, but the Rams are clearly committed to winning now and are spending accordingly.

Top 10 cap hits in 2022

Below is a list of the Rams’ 10 biggest cap hits for 2022. You’ll notice Bobby Wagner’s name doesn’t appear, and that’s because the Rams structured his contract to have a cap hit of only $2.5 million in Year 1 of his five-year deal.

Troy Hill and Brian Allen are two other bargains, with cap hits of just $2.5 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

Aaron Donald: $27 million Jalen Ramsey $23.2 million Cooper Kupp: $17.8 million Matthew Stafford: $13.5 million Rob Havenstein: $9.6 million A’Shawn Robinson: $9.5 million Tyler Higbee: $8.1 million Leonard Floyd: $8 million Allen Robinson: $4.3 million Joseph Noteboom: $3.5 million

Dead money

The Rams do have some leftover dead money from previous contracts. These dead cap charges are incurred either when a player is cut, traded or his contract has void years at the end of the deal.

In the case of Robert Woods, he was traded. Hekker was cut, so he leaves behind some dead money. Odell Beckham Jr.’s previous contract with the Rams had a void year in 2022, while Earnest Brown IV was cut last summer and re-signed to the practice squad.

Robert Woods: $11.9 million

Johnny Hekker: $942,000

Odell Beckham Jr.: $400,000

Earnest Brown IV: $205,329

