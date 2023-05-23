Rams-Saints in Week 16 among TNF games that could be flexed under new rule

The Los Angeles Rams were only selected to play in prime time twice in 2023, a major change from the last few seasons when they were given five prime-time contests. And now after a new rule was approved on Monday, they could be in danger of losing one of those games.

The NFL passed a rule allowing late-season Thursday night games to be flexed. Only games in Weeks 13-17 are eligible to be flexed, and only two per season can be moved, but Rams-Saints in Week 16 falls under that timeline.

As a result, their game could be switched out of Thursday night and moved to a Sunday afternoon slot if both teams are out of playoff contention and there’s a better option that week.

If the NFL does want to flex Rams-Saints out of Thursday night in Week 16, it will need to be with 28 days notice. So essentially, the league would have to make that decision a month ahead of time with kickoff set for Dec. 21.

It’s very possible that the NFL keeps Rams-Saints in the Thursday night slot that week, but with both teams facing uncertain seasons in 2023, there may be a more exciting matchup moved into prime time.

