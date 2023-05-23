Rams-Saints in Week 16 among TNF games that could be flexed under new rule

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams were only selected to play in prime time twice in 2023, a major change from the last few seasons when they were given five prime-time contests. And now after a new rule was approved on Monday, they could be in danger of losing one of those games.

The NFL passed a rule allowing late-season Thursday night games to be flexed. Only games in Weeks 13-17 are eligible to be flexed, and only two per season can be moved, but Rams-Saints in Week 16 falls under that timeline.

As a result, their game could be switched out of Thursday night and moved to a Sunday afternoon slot if both teams are out of playoff contention and there’s a better option that week.

If the NFL does want to flex Rams-Saints out of Thursday night in Week 16, it will need to be with 28 days notice. So essentially, the league would have to make that decision a month ahead of time with kickoff set for Dec. 21.

It’s very possible that the NFL keeps Rams-Saints in the Thursday night slot that week, but with both teams facing uncertain seasons in 2023, there may be a more exciting matchup moved into prime time.

