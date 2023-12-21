Rams-Saints matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

The Saints' Taysom Hill (7) came off the bench to rush for 52 yards on nine carries in a 27-20 home win over the Rams last season. He also caught a pass and completed a pass. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Rams (7-7) and New Orleans Saints (7-7) match up heading into their game Thursday at 5:15 p.m. The game will be televised on Fox and Amazon Prime Video.

When Rams have the ball

The Rams offense has been rolling behind quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams. In the last four games, Stafford has passed for 12 touchdowns, with one interception. Last Sunday, he passed for two touchdowns in a 28-20 victory over the Washington Commanders. Stafford is benefiting from solid play by Williams and the offensive line. Williams rushed for 152 yards in 27 carries against the Commanders, eclipsing 100 yards rushing for the second consecutive game and for the fifth time this season in 10 games played. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is performing like the Kupp of old. He caught eight passes in each of the last two games, and has scored a touchdown in each of the last three. Receiver Tutu Atwell returns after sitting out against the Commanders because of a concussion, but veteran Demarcus Robinson still could start after catching touchdown passes in each of the last three games. Starting right tackle Rob Havenstein returns after sitting out most of the last two games because of a hamstring injury. Linebacker Demario Davis leads a Saints defense that also features end Carl Granderson, who has seven sacks, and veteran end Cameron Jordan. Cornerback Paulson Adebo has four interceptions, safety Tyrann Mathieu three. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore remains on injured reserve.

When Saints have the ball

Quarterback Derek Carr looked sharp Sunday in a victory over the New York Giants. He completed 23 of 28 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Carr has never fared well against the Rams, however. In three losses with the Las Vegas Raiders, Carr did not pass for a touchdown and had seven passes intercepted. This season, Carr has passed for 16 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. The Saints continue to utilize tight end Taysom Hill as a situational quarterback. Hill has passed for one touchdown, rushed for four, and also has 27 receptions, one for a touchdown. Receiver Chris Olave sat out against the Giants because of an ankle injury but he will play against the Rams. Olave has 72 catches, four for touchdowns. Tight end Jimmy Graham has four touchdown catches, receiver Rashid Shaheed three. Running back Alvin Kamara is a dual threat. He has rushed for five touchowns and has 68 receptions. The Rams defense must eliminate the explosive plays that plagued them the last two games. Cornerback Derion Kendrick struggled against the Commanders, but it remains to be seen whether coordinator Raheem Morris will replace him. Safety John Johnson has two interceptions in the last three games. Tackle Aaron Donald and edge rusher Byron Young each have six sacks.

When they kick

A week after shaking off a challenge from veteran Mason Crosby and being perfect against the Baltimore Ravens, Lucas Havrisik missed a key 43-yard attempt against the Commanders. “You want to be careful to overreact to one kick, but it was a big kick,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “I do know that this guy has shown the ability to respond.”

By the numbers

Gary Klein’s prediction

The Rams must win their three remaining games to guarantee themselves a playoff berth. They will take the first step by defeating a Saints team that has played a weaker schedule. RAMS 24, SAINTS 17

