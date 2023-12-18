Rams-Saints injury report: Joe Noteboom, Chris Olave listed as DNP Monday

Fresh off Sunday’s win, the Los Angeles Rams took it easy on Monday in advance of this week’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints. With the game coming up on Thursday, the Rams didn’t practice Monday, so the participation levels on their injury report are merely estimations.

The same goes for the Saints, who also just played on Sunday; they did not hold a practice to open the week. The Rams listed five players on the injury report, with only two of them being estimated as non-participants, while the Saints listed eight players, five of whom would not have practiced.

Tre Tomlinson left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury and would not have practiced today. Joe Noteboom popped up with a foot issue, so his status will be monitored. Rob Havenstein is expected to play on Thursday so that makes Noteboom’s injury less concerning.

Like Havenstein, Ahkello Witherspoon was also listed as limited and is expected to play this week. Tutu Atwell would have been a full participant in his return from a concussion.

For the Saints, Chris Olave and Ryan Ramczyk are the biggest names on the injury report, both being listed as non-participants. They both missed Sunday’s game and will now have a quick turnaround before Thursday.

Cameron Jordan was listed as limited, as well.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire