Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposes to girlfriend after Super Bowl win

A day after Valentine's gifts were handed out all over the world, Tilla was given her first present: a rice and vegetable cake.Born to 24-year-old first time mom Bibi and her 16-year-old partner Sango, the zoo said little Tilla was developing beautifully and was being looked after well by her mother.The zoo said Tilla was getting bolder and more curious by the day, even managing a few somersault tricks on the available vines.The fact that the new comer was a girl was a double bonus for the Berlin Zoo as gorilla groups live in a so-called harem system, with one male and several females. A new female enhances the breeding chances.After losing significant income during the coronavirus pandemic, Berlin Zoo has started a fund-raising campaign for a new gorilla enclosure under the motto "A villa for Tilla, the little gorilla".Over half the global population of mountain gorillas lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park which sits on the forest-covered volcanoes of central Africa.It is the continent's oldest national park and largest tropical rainforest reserve, covering some 7,800 sq km (3,000 sq miles.)