Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposes on field to longtime girlfriend after Super Bowl victory

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, but safety Taylor Rapp secured another kind of victory after the game: gaining a fiancée.

As the Rams celebrated the 23-20 win with their families on the field, Rapp was with his longtime girlfriend Dani Johnson. After the two embraced, Rapp got down on one knee, pulled out a ring and asked Johnson if she would marry him as teammates watched. Johnson said yes before the two embraced once again as teammates cheered.

Rapp and Johnson have been together well before he played college football for Washington from 2016-2018, as the two dated when Rapp was playing high school football at Sehome High School in Bellingham, Washington.

Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams reacts in the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Rapp had quite the impact in the Rams' win after missing the first three playoff games with a concussion, recording four solo tackles and seven total tackles in the game, tied for the second most on the team alongside linebacker Ernest Jones.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rams' Taylor Rapp proposes to girlfriend after winning Super Bowl 56