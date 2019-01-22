Rams safety says Tom Brady 'definitely beatable' in Super Bowl LIII originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Los Angeles Rams need to beat the best quarterback in NFL history, Tom Brady, to win Super Bowl LIII. It's a very difficult challenge given the New England Patriots quarterback's past success on the Super Bowl stage, but the Rams are confident in their chances of victory.

One player displaying that confidence is Rams safety John Johnson III, whose interception in overtime of the NFC Championship Game helped the Rams beat the New Orleans Saints. Johnson acknowledged Brady's greatness to reporters Monday, but also noted his team can beat the legendary QB.

"It's an honor (to play against Brady), honestly," Johnson said, per the Rams' website. "He's an all-time great. He's been to the Super Bowl, what, nine times? He's beatable, though. We just can't go in there with a mindset of "oh, it's Tom Brady," like, he's definitely beatable, so we're gonna go in there and give him a go."

Johnson isn't necessarily wrong. Brady is beatable, and honestly, he and the Patriots looked more beatable this season compared to many years in recent memory.

Still, it isn't wise to give Brady and/or the Patriots bulletin board material ahead of a Super Bowl. Just ask Freddie Mitchell and the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Super Bowl XXXIX, among others.

The Patriots also seem to be extra motivated this playoff run, judging by some of Brady's comments and the team's official Twitter account taking a shot at ESPN show "First Take."

