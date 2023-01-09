Rams safety Russ Yeast has been taken to a Seattle hospital after suffering a pulmonary contusion during today’s game against the Seahawks.

Yeast is in stable condition, Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the game.

The Rams initially announced during the game that Yeast had suffered a chest injury and would be questionable to return. The team later announced that he had been ruled out.

A pulmonary contusion is an injury to the lung that typically comes from blunt force trauma to the chest.

The 23-year-old Yeast is a rookie whom the Rams selected with a seventh-round draft pick. He played in 15 games as a rookie this season.

Rams’ Russ Yeast taken to hospital with pulmonary contusion, in stable condition originally appeared on Pro Football Talk