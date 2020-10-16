Rams running backs coach injured during practice

Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown was injured during Thursday’s practice, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

It is unclear what happened to Brown, but he was limping heavily as he left the field.

Rams coach Sean McVay and head athletic trainer Reggie Scott escorted Brown to the locker room.

Brown’s lower leg was being evaluated.

Brown arrived in Los Angeles after nine seasons in the collegiate ranks.

