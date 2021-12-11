Rams running back Darrell Henderson placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. looks for room to run against the Lions during a game in October at SoFi Stadium. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Rams running back Darrell Henderson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.

Henderson, who started 10 of the first 11 games, has been nursing a thigh injury that kept him sidelined for last Sunday’s 37-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sony Michel started in Henderson’s place and rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown in 24 carries as the Rams improved their record to 8-4.

Michel is expected to start Monday night against the NFC-West leading Arizona Cardinals (10-2). The Rams last week signed running back Mekhi Sargent to the roster from the practice squad.

Rams coach Sean McVay said before practice Saturday that Henderson would not participate because of illness.

“We’ve run some of the standard testing and we haven’t gotten any of that stuff back as it relates to COVID and things of that nature,” McVay said.

About an hour later, the team announced Henderson was placed on the COVID-19 list.

McVay has said all but one player was vaccinated. Outside linebacker Chris Garrett was sidelined earlier this season when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Under the terms of an agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players’ Assn., vaccinated players who test positive can return to the roster if they have two negative tests within 24 hours.

Also on Saturday, the Rams placed rookie cornerback Robert Rochell on injured reserve because of a chest injury. Rochell must sit out at least three games.

Outside linebacker Justin Hollins, who has been on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair a torn chest muscle, is expected to return to the roster for Monday’s game, McVay said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.