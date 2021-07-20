Rams running back Cam Akers suffers a torn Achilles

Rams running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles while training for the upcoming season. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Rams running back Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles while training for the upcoming season, a team official said Tuesday, a major blow for a team set to open training camp in less than two weeks.

Akers, 22, was on track to be the featured back in an offense that was expected to be rejuvenated by the arrival of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver DeSean Jackson.

Akers, a second-round draft pick in 2020, was the Rams’ leading rusher last season when the team advanced to the NFC divisional round before losing to the Green Bay Packers. Akers rushed for 846 yards and scored five touchdowns in 15 games, including the playoffs. He sat out two regular-season games because of a rib injury and played through a late-season ankle injury.

Akers rushed for a career-best 171 yards in 29 carries in a victory over the New England Patriots. He rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown in 28 carries in a wild-card victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Akers said after the season and during offseason workouts that he was ready to become a leader.

“The only thing you can do is prepare and make sure you’re doing all you can to be at your best for your team, so that’s what I’ve been focusing on doing — whether that’s being a leader or making plays,” Akers told reporters in June. “Just doing what I can do to help this team. I don’t make it more than it is.”

Third-year pro Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, Raymond Calais and rookie Jake Funk are other running backs on the roster.

Henderson, a 2019 third-round draft pick, could step in for Akers, though Henderson’s first two NFL seasons ended because of ankle injuries. Last season, Henderson started 11 games and rushed for 624 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass.

The Rams open training camp on July 28 at UC Irvine in preparation for their Sept. 12 opener against the Chicago Bears on “Sunday Night Football.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.