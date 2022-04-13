Will the Rams make a run at Tyrann Mathieu?

While recently discussing the lingering free agency of safety Tyrann Mathieu, we pointed out one team that can never be forgotten in situations like this.

The Rams.

The longer a high-profile player lingers on the market, the greater the likelihood that the Rams will explore the possibility of making the move and perhaps try to make it.

This week, word has emerged that the Rams reportedly have been in contact with Mathieu. Where it goes remains to be seen. The former Cardinals and Chiefs safety has visited the Saints, but nothing seems close to imminent in New Orleans. He had a virtual visit with the Eagles.

The problem is that, four weeks into free agency, he has yet to get the kind of offer he wants. That’s the main reason why high-profile players like Mathieu, receiver Jarvis Landry, running back Melvin Gordon, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and tackle Duane Brown remain available. They want more than they’ve been offered, so they’re waiting.

At this point, interested teams likely will wait until after the draft to make a move — unless they can use the possibility of addressing a given position in the draft as the final nudge to get the player to take the offer on the table.

Each of the men listed above can still play football at a high level. It will be interesting to see whether they end up, and when. For the eff them picks/eff that cap Rams, there’s always interest in a proven commodity. Which is why they apparently are interested in Mathieu.

