Rams starting safety Taylor Rapp has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Cardinals, meaning Eric Weddle will go from the couch to the field.

Coach Sean McVay confirmed today that Rapp will not clear the concussion protocol in time to play against the Cardinals. Rapp, who started all 17 games during the regular season, suffered the concussion in the season finale against the 49ers.

The Rams’ other starting safety, Jordan Fuller, also got hurt against the 49ers and has already been ruled out and placed on injured reserve.

That means Weddle, who had been retired for two years before the Rams signed him next week, will be needed. Backup safeties Terrell Burgess and Nick Scott will also get plenty of playing time as the Rams’ depleted secondary tries to stop the Cardinals’ passing attack.

Rams rule out Taylor Rapp for Monday night, Eric Weddle will play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk