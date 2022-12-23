Rams rule out seven players, including Aaron Donald, John Wolford

The Rams have ruled out seven players for their Christmas Day game against the Broncos. It continues a year of bad injury luck for Los Angeles.

Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier in the day that defensive tackle Aaron Donald‘s season likely is over. Donald was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain in a Week 12 game against the Chiefs and is ruled out again this week.

He has played 11 games and made 49 tackles and five sacks.

“He’s not cleared yet,” McVay said. “I don’t know that I see that changing in the next couple weeks.”

Quarterback John Wolford (neck) remains out of practice and won’t play Sunday. Baker Mayfield will start for the second consecutive game and play his third game for the Rams since they claimed him off waivers.

Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) and center Brian Allen (calf) remain on the active roster, but McVay announced earlier this week that both are done for the season.

Defensive tackle Marquise Copeland, linebacker Jake Gervase (ankle) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) also are ruled out.

