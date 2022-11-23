Rams rule out QB Matthew Stafford for Week 12 vs. Chiefs

It’s looking more and more likely that the Kansas City Chiefs will face third-string Los Angeles Rams QB Bryce Perkins in Week 12.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rams HC Sean McVay ruled out starting QB Matthew Stafford, who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after taking a hit that caused numbness in his legs in Week 11. McVay described the injury more as a neck injury than a head injury, but they’re being quite cautious given Stafford had just cleared the concussion protocol recently. Whatever the case, the severity of the injury won’t allow for their Super Bowl-winning quarterback to play in Kansas City.

The team will turn to Perkins, their third-string quarterback due to another neck injury to backup QB John Wolford. Perkins will get the majority of the repetitions in practice this week.

Perkins is a bit of a different style to prepare for compared to Stafford, with dual-threat ability. He completed 5-of-10 passes for 64 yards, recording 39 yards rushing in relief of Stafford in Week 11. While he didn’t score a touchdown, he also took care of the football and twice set the Rams up in field goal range. We’ll see what he’ll look like in Week 12 with an entire week of starting repetitions in practice.

