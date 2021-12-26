Rams rule out Ernest Jones (ankle) and Darrell Henderson Jr. (knee) vs. Vikings

The Rams came into Sunday’s game pretty healthy but the injuries piled up throughout the afternoon. During the fourth quarter, the Rams ruled out Ernest Jones and Darrell Henderson Jr. for the rest of the game.

Jones injured his ankle in the first quarter and was replaced by Travin Howard, who picked off his first career pass four plays after coming in. Henderson hurt his knee on his first carry of the day, a 17-yarder in the fourth quarter.

We’ll have to wait to find out the severity of both injuries until after the game or possibly on Monday when Sean McVay meets with the media.