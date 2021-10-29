Rams rule out Andrew Whitworth and Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Texans

The Rams will not have two key starters on Sunday against the Texans. Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Andrew Whitworth and Sebastian Joseph-Day will not play against Houston, missing Week 8 with knee and chest injuries, respectively.

Neither player practiced on Wednesday or Thursday and have been uncertain to play since suffering their injuries last week against the Lions. Whitworth missed seven games last season with a knee injury but had been healthy all year in 2021.

Sebastian Joseph-Day has never missed a game due to injury in his NFL career, so this will be a first for the fourth-year nose tackle.

Both players have been valuable this season, starting each game up to this point. Whitworth will likely be replaced by Joe Noteboom at left tackle, while Greg Gaines is the top candidate to step in for Joseph-Day at nose tackle.

Additionally, McVay said DeSean Jackson will not play against the Texans as the team seeks a trade partner for the veteran wide receiver.