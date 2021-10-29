Rams rule out Andrew Whitworth; Jalen Ramsey is questionable

The Rams won’t have left tackle Andrew Whitworth for Sunday’s game against the Texans. Whitworth has a knee injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that Whitworth had a recent treatment on his knee but shouldn’t be out long.

Joe Noteboom is expected to replace Whitworth.

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (pec) also will miss Sunday’s game. This will mark the first game the fourth-year player has missed to injury in his career. Greg Gaines is expected to fill in at nose tackle.

The Rams also will hold out receiver DeSean Jackson as he seeks a trade.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice again Friday with an illness and is questionable. The team added him to the practice report Thursday.

Ramsey has played almost every snap this season, making 41 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups. He had a key fourth quarter interception in Sunday’s victory over the Lions.

Cornerback Robert Rochell (knee) and safety Jordan Fuller (knee) also are questionable.

