Rams routed by Cardinals, 37-20: Everything we know from Sunday’s ugly loss

After making a huge statement against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, the Los Angeles Rams were given a reality check by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. They were blown out by their division rivals at home, losing 37-20 in embarrassing fashion.

The Cardinals moved the ball at will against the Rams and looked like the far better team, with Kyler Murray absolutely picking apart Raheem Morris’ defense. Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense did nothing consistently when they had the ball, outside of a 75-yard touchdown drive in the first half.

Fortunately, Sean McVay’s group won’t have much time to dwell on this loss with the Seahawks next on the schedule this Thursday.

Final score: Cardinals 37, Rams 20

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Keys to the game

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Rams had no answer for Kyler Murray. He was electric as a runner, but he also dominated through the air, starting the game 12-for-13 with 141 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with more than 300 total yards, moving the ball with ease against the Rams’ defense.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp were a little bit off. Stafford missed him a couple of times on downfield throws and was uncharacteristically inaccurate on a red zone sequence when he targeted Kupp both times and forced the Rams to settle for a field goal.

Turnovers really bit the Rams early. Stafford threw a pick on a deep shot to DeSean Jackson, underthrowing him a little bit and resulting in an interception. Then two possessions later, Sony Michel fumbled and gave the Cardinals the ball at the Rams’ 21-yard line, which quickly turned into a touchdown by Arizona. The Cardinals scored 14 points off turnovers in the first half.

The Rams came into this game committing only seven penalties, fewest in the league. They were flagged five times on Sunday alone, which were often costly. Arizona played very well, but the Rams shot themselves in the foot more than a few times, too.

Story continues

Sean McVay played it too safe in this one. The Rams punted on fourth-and-3 from the Cardinals’ 49-yard line when they were down 21-10 in the first half. Then later on, the Rams were down 27-13 midway through the third quarter and McVay settled for a 46-yard field goal attempt instead of going for it on fourth-and-4. In a game where the defense couldn’t stop Murray, the Rams needed points and should not have settled the way they did.

In goal-to-go situations, the Rams were 0-for-2 and scored a touchdown on only one of their three red-zone trips. Arizona’s red-zone defense was good coming into this one, and the Rams found that out on Sunday.

It was over when...

… Stafford’s pass to Tyler Higbee on fourth-and-goal fell incomplete. The Rams already had long odds to come back and win, but failing on fourth down while trailing 34-13 in the fourth quarter was the nail in the coffin.

Los Angeles needed a minor miracle after that in order to have any chance, but that sequence sealed the win for the Cardinals.

3 stars of the game

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

No. 3 star: Jalen Ramsey

No. 2 star: Van Jefferson

No. 1 star: Darrell Henderson

Up next

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have a quick turnaround before their next game this week as they’ll travel to visit the Seahawks on Thursday night. It’s their second prime-time game of the season and just their second contest away from SoFi Stadium, with their road win over the Colts being their only other away game.

The Seahawks will have the same brief break as they also played on Sunday afternoon, but they’ll be at the friendly confines of Lumen Field in Seattle.

1

1