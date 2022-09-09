Rams routed by Bills, 31-10: Everything to know from Week 1 loss

Well, it seems the oddsmakers were right in making the Buffalo Bills favorites over the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener. The Bills looked like the Super Bowl favorites that they are, while the Rams struggled out of the gate in their first game of the season.

“Struggle” is probably an understatement, too. The Bills absolutely routed Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first half before stepping on the gas pedal in the second half to pull away in the fourth quarter.

The Rams could get nothing going offensively, and they had no answer for the combination of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. The result? A 31-10 loss in the opener.

Final score: Bills 31, Rams 10

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Rams kept this game relatively close in the first half, going into halftime tied at 10, but the Bills made some second-half adjustments and absolutely went for the kill in the third and fourth quarter.

They outscored the Rams 21-0 in the second half, going on to win easaily.

Game notes

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Rams looked like a team that didn’t play its starters in the preseason. They got off to a slow start defensively, allowing a touchdown on the opening drive. The offense was also sluggish to open the game, scoring its first points with 3 minutes left in the first half.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp picked up right where they left off last season, connecting eight times for 56 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone. Their connection remains strong.

Darrell Henderson Jr. got the start over Cam Akers, which was a surprise. Akers barely played, too, getting outsnapped by Henderson in a big way.

The Rams used a combination of Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell to replace Van Jefferson, but it was mostly Skowronek getting reps at wide receiver.

Stafford’s first interception of the season was an ugly one, throwing way behind Tyler Higbee for an easy pick in the first quarter. He threw two more later in the game, one an overthrow intended for Kupp and another on a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage.

The offensive line played poorly, which isn’t much of a surprise given the opponent and lack of preseason snaps. The Rams gave up seven sacks, more than they allowed in any game all of last season.

Josh Allen is as good as everyone expected him to be this year, looking every bit like the MVP favorite. The Rams had no real answer for him, whether it was defending the pass or the run. He was incredibly sharp throwing the ball and his touchdown run in the fourth quarter showed off his athleticism.

Story continues

It was over when...

… Allen ran it in for a 4-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. That put the Bills up 24-10, and while the Rams have overcome fourth-quarter deficits before, this one was too much against a team as talented as the Bills.

3 stars of the game

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

No. 3 star: Bobby Wagner – 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

No. 2 star: Troy Hill – 8 tackles, 1 INT

No. 1 star: Cooper Kupp – 13 catches, 128 yards, 1 TD

Play of the game

It was one of the only positive plays from the Rams offense tonight, but it was certainly a good one. Kupp came down with a great touchdown catch in the first half, tapping his toes in the back of the end zone for his first score of the year.

What's next?

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams get a much easier matchup in Week 2, hosting the Falcons next Sunday afternoon. Atlanta figures to be one of the worst teams in the NFL, so it’s a great opportunity for the Rams to get a win at home and bounce back from their season-opening loss.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire