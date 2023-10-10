Rams roundtable: Better than expected but will that show in win column?

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp runs past Eagles cornerback Darius Slay after making a catch. He topped 100 yards receiving in his first game back from a hamstring injury. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Unable to score in the second half, the Rams lost at home to the Philadelphia Eagles, 23-14. Los Angeles Times Rams beat writer Gary Klein, NFL columnist Sam Farmer and columnist Helene Elliott discuss what happened and upcoming prospects:

Do you feel better or worse about the Rams' season prospects after their loss to the defending NFC champion Eagles?

Farmer: Better. I didn’t expect much from the Rams this season, yet their strong performances against San Francisco and Philadelphia, the only remaining undefeated teams, show they can punch up. The Rams aren’t an elite team, but they’re an entertaining one, and that’s saying something.

Elliott: Probably a bit better. Yes, they have been competitive against top-tier teams. It appears, at least for now, that they won't be blown out week after week, and that counts for something. But they're missing the one outstanding play, the one moment of discipline, the one breakthrough moment in each game. Coach Sean McVay has done a solid job so far. The challenge is to keep everyone battling and working hard if they fall into a losing streak.

Klein: Before the season, I wrote that an optimistic projection for the Rams’ final record would be 9-8. They seem to be right on track. The Rams played the 49ers, the Bengals and the Eagles tough. Those teams are regarded as Super Bowl contenders. But the Rams at this point do not seem to have enough to be considered in the same class.

The Rams came into the season with what many considered to be a suspect receiving corps, especially with the absence of Cooper Kupp. Now that Puka Nakua and Tutu Atwell have made an impact, and with Van Jefferson in the mix, would you consider the group to be the Rams' strength?

Farmer: Actually, Van vanished on Sunday, but those other guys all made an impact. I was particularly impressed with the way Kupp hit the season at a full sprint. Matthew Stafford uncharacteristically missed on multiple deep balls — not terribly surprising in light of that pass rush — so the receivers might have made even more of a splash. The combination of Kupp and Nacua will be fun to watch.

Elliott: Easy to feel better about them with Nacua's emergence. Consistency is tough for young players to develop, because they're in situations they haven't faced before. He seems like a kid who will keep at it and not be overwhelmed by the moment.

Klein: Quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Kupp are the Rams greatest strength player-wise. But Kupp and Nacua are a dynamic combo and Atwell gives them a different kind of weapon. Jefferson played only two snaps against the Eagles and got no targets. He is in the last year of his contract, so it will be interesting to see if the Rams attempt to move him before or at the trade deadline.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws the ball under pressure from an Eagles pass rush. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Stafford was picking the Eagles apart in the first half against the Eagles? In your opinion, what changed in the second half since the Rams were unable to score?

Farmer: The pass rush. The Eagles led the league in sacks last season, and that helped carry them all the way to the Super Bowl. They displayed that same kind of savvy and intensity in the second half, and it was just too much for that cobbled-together Rams offensive line. Plus, the Rams defense failed to make key stops. The Eagles were 13 of 18 on third down and only punted once. So, that limited the home team’s offensive opportunities.

Elliott: The Eagles adjusted well. Absolutely a better pass rush than in the first half and better defense overall.

Klein: Agreed, the Eagles made adjustments in coverage and turned up the pass rush. They also got lucky when Stafford just missed Atwell over the middle for what probably would have been a touchdown.

What do the Rams have to worry about most in their NFC West matchup with the Arizona Cardinals?

Elliott: I think the Rams have to make sure Kupp is used well and that everyone is still upbeat after a couple of tough losses. Their determination will be tested, and it will be interesting to see how well McVay motivates them, how they motivate themselves, and how they respond to adversity.

Klein: I don’t think the Rams are worried about much other than making sure they keep Stafford upright, and eliminating penalties and other mistakes that kill their drives or extend those of opponents. The Cardinals are 1-4 but the Rams cannot look past them, even though Sean McVay has for the most part dominated the Cardinals.

Farmer: The Cardinals are no joke. Like the Rams, they’re playing better than they should be. It’s always tricky playing a division opponent, too, someone who knows you better than most. That said, the Rams almost always play well against the Cardinals.

