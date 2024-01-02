Rams roundtable: Will 49ers sit their starters? Playoff date ahead in Detroit?

Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik (8) warms up before a game against the Giants. Are his days with the Rams numbered? (Associated Press)

The Rams held on to defeat the New York Giants on the road when Mason Crosby, who was a member of the Rams for a week, missed a potential game-winning 54-yard field goal in the waning seconds. The Rams clinched a playoff spot when Seattle lost to Pittsburgh later in the day. Los Angeles Times Rams beat writer Gary Klein, NFL columnist Sam Farmer and columnist Dylan Hernández discuss what happened and upcoming prospects:

Matthew Stafford aside, who do you think has made the biggest difference on the improving Rams' offense this season — running back Kyren Williams or receiver Puka Nacua?

Farmer: Puka Nacua has been spectacular. What a find. But Kyren Williams changes the whole complexion of the offense. Williams has made the biggest impact, not just in running the ball but in protecting Stafford.

Klein: Sorry, they both made huge impacts. The Rams would not be going to the playoffs without either one of them. Nacua has made multiple big plays as a receiver and also has contributed as a runner and blocker in the rushing attack. Williams has made the rushing attack go, and that has helped the passing attack.

Hernandez: Williams opens up the field for Nacua and vice versa, no? That said, if you put a gun to my head and make me pick one, I’d go with Williams. He gives the Rams a running game they haven’t had since Todd Gurley was healthy.

The Rams' Kyren Williams (23), who scored three times against the New York Giants, find running room. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Aaron Donald aside, who have been the new stalwarts on defense for the Rams, who have been elevated by many young players.

Klein: Lineman Kobie Turner and edge rusher Byron Young have been starters since the start of the season. And they have played very well during the Rams’ second-half run. But the Rams also have received significant contributions from cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon — a veteran-minimum signee — and second-year safety Quentin Lake.

Hernandez: Rookies Kobie Turner and Byron Young continue to be impressive. Obviously, there are benefits to playing with Aaron Donald and they’re taking full advantage of it.

What worries you most about the Rams' performance against the Giants for the future?

Farmer: The Rams have shown an inability to close the deal in the red zone. That’s a big concern. The kicking game, and coverage teams, have had some big breakdowns. This is one of the youngest teams in the league, so how are those guys going to hold up in the pressure cooker of the playoffs?

Klein: I’m not worried about anything, but Sean McVay is concerned about special teams. And with good reason. The Rams also are giving up a lot of explosive plays. Matthew Stafford will be fine.

Hernandez: OK, I know I just complimented Kyren Williams and the running game, but the Rams really had trouble moving the ball and running down the clock. This could be a problem if they find themselves with a lead in the playoffs.

Do you think the 49ers, who already clinched the top seed in the NFC, and the Rams will play starters in the season finale? For Rams, it is a matter of if they get seed 6 or 7.

Farmer: The Rams will play their starters. They need to keep the momentum going. It would make sense for the 49ers to rest players, seeing as they have already locked up the No. 1 seed. But do they really want to sit guys for three weeks? That’s a real cost-benefit analysis.

Klein: Don’t know all of the playoff scenarios yet. But it seems like the Rams would want to be seeded as high as possible, especially if it means avoiding a playoff matchup against the 49ers. And yes, the Rams beat the 49ers in the NFC championship game two years ago. But if not for a dropped interception …

Hernandez: I wouldn’t. Too much could go wrong. Look at what happened to the Chargers last year with Mike Williams. (Editor's note: The Chargers' starting receiver was lost for the season because of an injury in a meaningless Week 18 game.)

The Rams will be either the No. 6 (likely against Detroit) or 7 seed (likely Dallas) after Week 18. Which would be a better matchup for the Rams?

Farmer: There are big challenges with either of those opponents, so I’m going to go with my interest in story lines. Rams-Lions is preferable by far. It would be Matthew Stafford going back to Detroit to at long last play a postseason game at Ford Field, and Detroit’s Jared Goff looking to show Sean McVay the door. Is this football or a soap opera?

Hernandez: Yeah, who cares about which would be the better matchup for the Rams? Our concern should be which is the better matchup for the L.A. Times, and that’s unquestionably the Lions. Think about it: Matthew Stafford returns as an opponent to a city in which he remains beloved. Sam can spend a week in the great city of Detroit reporting that story.

Klein: Agreed who cares about what’s better for the Rams? For sure, the best story line is Rams vs. Lions with Matthew Stafford returning to Detroit to face Jared Goff. That’s also probably a better matchup for the Rams. Despite the Cowboys’ recent playoff history, McVay and Stafford would gladly avoid having to play Micah Parsons.

