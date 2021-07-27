Rams roster preview: Where LA got better and worse this offseason

Cameron DaSilva
·5 min read
In this article:
Every team undergoes changes each offseason, ideally for the better of the franchise. For the Rams, they suffered a bunch of losses in free agency and didn’t make many notable additions this offseason – aside from their massive one at quarterback.

Going position by position, we broke down where the Rams got better and worse. For the most part, they regressed, but the roster is still one of the best in the NFL.

Quarterback: Better

The Rams wouldn’t have traded two first-round picks and their starting quarterback if they didn’t think they’d be getting an upgrade with Matthew Stafford. While some may not see it as a major improvement, there’s no denying the fact that Stafford is a better fit for Sean McVay’s offense and should thrive in L.A. The Rams upgraded at quarterback and it could be the difference between just making the playoffs and winning the Super Bowl.

Running back: Worse

Had Cam Akers not torn his Achilles, this group would’ve looked similar to the way it did last year – minus Malcolm Brown, who left in free agency. But with Akers out, the running backs certainly look worse heading into 2021. Darrell Henderson Jr. is more than capable of being a starter, but Xavier Jones, Jake Funk and Raymond Calais are all unproven as backups. If Henderson gets hurt, which he has in the last two seasons, the Rams could be in trouble.

Wide receiver: Better

Strangely, one of the Rams’ strongest position groups heading into the offseason was the focus of the front office as multiple players were added to the mix. DeSean Jackson was signed as a free agent, Tutu Atwell was drafted in the second round and Ben Skowronek was a seventh-rounder, bolstering an already great group of receivers. The only loss from this position was Josh Reynolds, who signed with the Titans in free agency. But make no mistake, the Rams got better, especially with Van Jefferson likely earning a bigger role.

Tight end: Worse

Gerald Everett may not have developed the way many fans wanted (and expected) him to, but he was still a key part of the offense as the No. 2 tight end. He was a good blocker, an elusive receiver and a nice complement to Tyler Higbee on offense. Now the No. 2 role will fall on Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins or Jacob Harris. Mundt is the most experienced of the three, but he’s not much of a receiver and is more of a blocker. Hopkins and Harris have good potential, but neither is proven. So with a big question mark at TE2, the Rams got worse here.

Offensive line: Worse

It might be a bit early to say the Rams’ offensive line got worse just because Austin Blythe left, but that departure opened up two holes. Austin Corbett is expected to move over from guard to center, which leaves a vacancy at right guard. Bobby Evans will likely take that spot, so there will be new starters at two positions this season. Hopefully it works out for the Rams, but you can't really make the case that the O-line looks better now than it did last season.

Defensive line: Worse

This group will look pretty different in 2021. Michael Brockers was traded to the Lions and Morgan Fox left in free agency, which means the Rams lost two key players at defensive end. Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day and A’Shawn Robinson should be the starters, but the depth behind them is thin and inexperienced. The Rams need Bobby Brown III, Earnest Brown IV and others to step up because the starters can't play every snap.

Inside linebacker: Better

The arrival of Ernest Jones won’t completely change or improve the linebacker unit, but at least he gives the team another option. The same goes for Travin Howard, who was projected to be a starter last season before injuring his knee. They’ll push Micah Kiser, Troy Reeder and Kenny Young in camp, which is why the linebackers currently look better than they did last season. It’s still the weakest group on the team, but one that’s slightly better with Jones and Howard there.

Outside linebacker: Worse

Like the offensive line, the outside linebackers only lost one player. However, that player was a starter last season, even if he wasn’t a high-end one. Samson Ebukam signed with the 49ers in free agency, which means Justin Hollins will probably become the starter opposite Leonard Floyd. Terrell Lewis and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo also have golden opportunities to contribute, and if they’re able to stay healthy, they should be able to carve out pass-rush roles of their own. Floyd brings a lot of stability to an otherwise unproven cast of players at a critical position.

Cornerback: Worse

Make no mistake, the Rams’ cornerbacks are still some of the best in the NFL thanks to Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams. However, they lost a starter in Troy Hill and will now need David Long Jr., Robert Rochell or Donte Deayon to step up in his place. It’s possible one of those three actually plays better than Hill did last season, but until then, this spot looks weaker than it did in 2020. Hill was an underrated player for the Rams, with his versatility being extremely valuable on defense.

Safety: Worse

John Johnson was arguably the team’s biggest free-agent loss this year, so naturally the safety group is worse heading into 2021. He’ll be a difficult player to replace, but Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess and Nick Scott should combine to give the Rams quality play next to Jordan Fuller. Like the cornerback spot, safety got worse, but they still have a solid rotation that should prevent a major drop-off after losing Johnson.

