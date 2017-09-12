Rams make roster moves, open spot for Aaron Donald

The Rams dropped two players from the roster on Tuesday and added one, which leaves an open roster spot heading into this weekend’s game against Washington.

Given their desire to get defensive lineman Aaron Donald back into the lineup after he reported to the team last weekend and the position that one of the departed players plays, it’s a pretty good bet that he’s ticketed for that space on the roster. The Rams currently have a roster exemption for Donald that expires on September 18.

The Rams waived defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson and offensive lineman J.J. Dielman, both of whom were claimed off of waivers a day after they were waived during the cut to 53 players. Jefferson was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016 while Dielman was a fifth-round pick of the Bengals this year. Both of them were inactive for last weekend’s victory over the Colts.

Former Lions tackle Cornelius Lucas was signed in what looks like the corresponding move for Dielman. With Jefferson gone, it seems Donald’s addition to the active roster won’t be far behind.