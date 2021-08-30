Rams roster cuts tracker: Latest news and updates before 53-man roster deadline

The Los Angeles Rams must get their roster down from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, the NFL’s deadline for all teams to set their initial regular-season rosters. With a host of talent and plenty of depth from top to bottom, the Rams will be forced to move on from several good players.

We’ll be tracking all of their cuts down to the 53-man limit here as Tuesday’s deadline approaches, with Los Angeles needing to cut 27 players.

Follow along for updates on all of the Rams’ roster moves.

WR/KR Jeremiah Haydel

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Rams started their roster trimming by waiving rookie receiver Jeremiah Haydel, who also contributed as a return specialist in the preseason. He returned five kickoffs for a team-high 118 yards, with a long of 40 yards. Unfortunately for Haydel, the Rams will be going in a different direction in the return game. https://twitter.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1432404463101284356

S Troy Warner

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Warner signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent this year, joining his brother, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, in the NFC West. He struggled in the preseason, however, and plays a position that has excellent depth for the Rams. Warner was always a long shot to make the team because of how much talent the Rams have at safety. https://twitter.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1432407411286028302

