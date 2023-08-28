Rams roster cuts tracker: Every player LA has released so far

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

This is a big week across the NFL, despite the fact that no games are being played. Every team must trim its roster down to 53 players, which means the Los Angeles Rams will need to cut 36 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

This is a difficult process for several reasons, not only for the teams that have to part with some talented players, but for the guys whose futures in the NFL are coming to an end.

The Rams have already begun whittling down their offseason roster ahead of the final deadline on Tuesday and we’ll be tracking all of their moves as they get under the league limit of 53 players.

Here’s who the Rams have parted with so far, with many more cuts still to come.

S Tanner Ingle

DT Taron Vincent

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire