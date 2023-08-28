Rams roster cuts tracker: Every player LA has released so far

This is a big week across the NFL, despite the fact that no games are being played. Every team must trim its roster down to 53 players, which means the Los Angeles Rams will need to cut 36 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

This is a difficult process for several reasons, not only for the teams that have to part with some talented players, but for the guys whose futures in the NFL are coming to an end.

The Rams have already begun whittling down their offseason roster ahead of the final deadline on Tuesday and we’ll be tracking all of their moves as they get under the league limit of 53 players.

Here’s who the Rams have parted with so far, with many more cuts still to come.

S Tanner Ingle

The #Rams are releasing S Tanner Ingle, per sources. But, after a strong preseason where he flashed when blitzing, LA hopes to keep him on the practice squad | @FanBuzz pic.twitter.com/gwtzSlGjsL — Matt Lombardo 🏈 (@MattLombardoNFL) August 28, 2023

DT Taron Vincent

Rams have waived former Ohio St. defensive lineman Taron Vincent, the son of NFL executive Troy Vincent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2023

