Rams roster bubble: Stock up, stock down after preseason opener

The roster bubble is especially fascinating for the Rams this year with how many players are currently on it. Under Sean McVay, there have never been so many spots up for grabs in Los Angeles.

That makes the preseason so important this year for the Rams, even if the games don’t mean anything in terms of their 2023 record.

Following the Rams’ 34-17 loss to the Chargers on Saturday, here’s an update on the roster bubble with players who helped themselves and those whose stocks declined.

Stock up: S Tanner Ingle

Ingle’s stock immediately shot down after the Rams signed John Johnson III but he definitely helped himself in limited action on Saturday night. Ingle played just 12 snaps but had three tackles – one of which went for a loss and the other being a sack. Ingle should get more playing time in the second preseason game after this performance and though it’ll be hard for him to make the team as the sixth safety, he’s definitely a practice squad candidate.

Stock up: RB Ronnie Rivers

Rivers rushed for 31 yards on six carries, with a long rush of 15 yards. It wasn’t a perfect performance by any means, but he was elusive out of the backfield and had a nice cutback on a touchdown run that was called back due to a penalty. The fourth running back spot could come down to either Rivers or Royce Freeman, and this one definitely went Rivers’ way.

Stock up: OLB Keir Thomas

Thomas is part of the wide-open battle at outside linebacker and he was one of the only real standout at the position against the Chargers. He had 1.5 sacks and two total pressures, making three tackles in the game. He probably pushed himself on the right side of the bubble with this performance.

Stock up: WR Tyler Johnson

Johnson was the biggest winner from Saturday’s game. He led the team with five catches for 70 yards, turning a quick slant into a 34-yard reception over the middle on a throw from Stetson Bennett. He might be battling Lance McCutcheon for the final receiver spot and the advantage one week into the preseason definitely goes to the veteran Johnson.

Stock up: LG Zach Thomas

Thomas was the Rams’ second-highest-graded offensive lineman, according to PFF. He allowed just one pressure and despite consistently clearing running lanes in the middle, he was given a run-blocking grade of just 60.4. He has a chance to be the ninth or 10th offensive lineman on the 53-man roster if he keeps it up.

Stock down: WR Lance McCutcheon

McCutcheon played 36 snaps and was targeted six times, but he only came down with two receptions for 28 yards and had one drop. It wasn’t the performance we hoped to see from last year’s preseason star, but there’s still time for him to make some noise on the wide receiver depth chart. He just didn’t have the best showing in the opener against the Chargers, which could set him back a bit.

Stock down: DT Desjuan Johnson

Johnson got just 16 snaps on defense Saturday and he didn’t finish with a single tackle, pressure or defensive stat. He received an overall grade of 48.8 from Pro Football Focus, struggling to get much push on the interior. Of his 16 snaps, 13 came against the run, so the Rams didn’t put him in many situations where he could rush the passer.

Stock down: S Richard LeCounte III

LeCounte had a tough time against the Chargers. He missed three tackles in the game, allowed receptions on both of his targets and gave up a touchdown to Quentin Johnston in the red zone. The safety group is already so deep and this game against the Chargers will do him no favors as he tries to fight for a roster spot.

Stock (maybe) down: OT A.J. Arcuri

The Rams held out 26 players in this one, either because they’re injured or they’ve accumulated enough experience in the NFL that they don’t need preseason work. It’s hard to know the reason for Arcuri’s absence. He’s a reserve offensive tackle and didn’t play a single snap against the Chargers, potentially because he’s buried so far down on the depth chart that the Rams wanted to give other players a chance first. No injury has been reported for Arcuri so his absence was surprising.

