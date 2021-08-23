Rams roster bubble: 6 players who helped themselves vs. Raiders

For players on the roster bubble, there’s no better opportunity to prove themselves than the preseason. That’s especially true for the Rams, who don’t play their starters in the preseason, thus giving younger players more playing time.

In Saturday’s loss to the Raiders, several players on the bubble helped their chances of making the final roster with standout performances. Chris Garrett and Bryce Perkins were among them, but we highlighted six in total who stood out at the right time.

OLB Chris Garrett

No player helped himself more than Garrett did on Saturday night, similar to the way Justin Lawler stood out in the first preseason game. Garrett had four tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, two batted passes and three quarterback hits, also making a tackle for a 3-yard loss. That’s a mouthful. He terrorized the Raiders’ tackles with effective rushes off the edge, showing that despite being a Division II product, he can be a situational pass rusher for the Rams this season. Cutting him might be difficult because another team could see his potential and put in a waiver claim.

DL Jonah Williams

Williams earned the second-best grade of any Rams player in preseason Week 2, with a staggeringly good 90.1 pass-rush grade. He made two tackles and hit the quarterback twice, generating pressure from the interior a few times. The Rams have a lot of defensive linemen competing for the final roster spots and Williams is certainly in the mix, right there with Eric Banks, Marquise Copeland and Michael Hoecht. Williams has now flashed in two preseason games so he might be pulling ahead of the pack.

DB J.R. Reed

Reed is the Rams’ highest-graded player this preseason, according to Pro Football Focus, with an overall grade of 91.4. That’s 5.2 clear of the next-closest player (Williams) after another solid performance in the second preseason game. He made four tackles, broke up two passes and had an interception against the Raiders, flying all over the field in the secondary. If Sean McVay and Raheem Morris are putting a lot of stock in the preseason, Reed has helped himself more than just about anyone else thanks to the way he’s played through two weeks.

QB Bryce Perkins

Perkins played the entire game against Vegas and looked as comfortable as any preseason quarterback. He rushed for 41 yards, threw for 208 and scored two touchdowns, throwing one interception on a deep pass to Tutu Atwell. Perkins should get another long look against the Broncos on Saturday night after Devlin Hodges was waived. It’ll still be hard for Perkins to make the 53-man roster because the Rams probably don’t need to keep three quarterbacks, but he’s making it a much tougher decision than initially expected. If he’s waived, another team might claim him and prevent the Rams from stashing him on the practice squad.

DB JuJu Hughes

Hughes is on a similar trajectory as Reed, once again playing well in the Rams’ preseason loss to the Raiders. He made three tackles and broke up one pass, undercutting a route and nearly picking it off. He can play either safety spot and match up with tight ends in man-to-man coverage, showing plenty of comfort in that type of role. The Rams are deep at safety but Hughes is forcing them to consider keeping five or six on the roster.

OL Coleman Shelton

Shelton played 44 snaps at center against the Raiders, holding up well in pass protection and clearing running lanes in the middle. He didn’t allow a single pressure on Saturday night in 20 pass-block opportunities, according to PFF, earning a 74.3 pass-block grade and 70.3 overall grade. Brian Allen is in line to start at center this season, with Austin Corbett at right guard. But if the Rams are insistent on keeping Corbett at right guard no matter the circumstances, Shelton would make a good backup at center behind Allen.

