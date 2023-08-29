Rams' surprising cut from O-line; rookie Stetson Bennett is only backup QB; no kicker

Offensive lineman Logan Bruss, the Rams' top draft pick last year, didn't show enough in camp to earn a spot on the team. He missed his rookie season with a knee injury. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Rams made their 53-man roster cuts Tuesday and cut bait with guard Logan Bruss, their top selection from last year's draft.

Bruss, a third-round pick from Wisconsin, missed his entire rookie season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and wasn’t convincing enough this summer for the Rams to keep him on their roster. Coaches moved him from guard to tackle to see if he was better suited on the outside.

“We had an open mind with competition at every single spot, and we felt like the 10 guys that we kept did a good job of earning those spots,” coach Sean McVay said in a Tuesday video call with reporters.

Noting the team fortified its line by trading for Pittsburgh guard Kevin Dotson, McVay said the Rams are hoping to re-sign Bruss to the practice squad, if the player clears waivers by Wednesday afternoon.

The Rams released quarterback Brett Rypien, leaving them with starter Matthew Stafford backed up by rookie Stetson Bennett, a fourth-round pick from Georgia who was inconsistent in preseason games.

The Rams also released Tanner Brown, a rookie kicker from Saugus High in Santa Clarita and Oklahoma State. That left them with no kickers, although that will be rectified before their season opener.

“We will carry a kicker going into Seattle on [Sept. 10],” McVay said wryly.

More eyebrow-raising moves the Rams made include parting ways with defensive back Robert Rochell, who they drafted in the fourth round two years ago; edge rushers Daniel Hardy and Keir Thomas and defensive tackle Marquise Copeland, each of whom looked as if he might be a contributor.

Others released were tackle A.J. Acuri, defensive end T.J. Carter, defensive back Quindell Johnson, tight end Nikola Kalinic, center Mike McAllister, defensive back Cameron McCutcheon, guard Grant Miller, receiver Xavier Smith, receiver Austin Trammell, quarterback Dresser Winn, linebacker Jaiden Woodbey, running back Royce Freeman, linebacker DeAndre Square and defensive back Rashad Torrence.

“There will be some things that change over the next couple of days,” McVay said. “Ultimately, that’s geared toward us figuring out our most competitive 53.”

