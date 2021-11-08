Rams' rookie receiver Jacob Harris out for season with knee injury

Rams rookie receiver Jacob Harris will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury. (Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

Rams rookie receiver Jacob Harris, who suffered a knee injury during the Rams’ defeat to the Tennessee Titans, will have season-ending knee surgery, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Harris, a fourth-round draft pick from Central Florida, was injured while playing on special teams in the 28-16 loss at SoFi Stadium.

“It’s a bummer — I hate that for Jacob, we were hoping to kind of get him a little more involved,” McVay said.

The 6-foot-5, 211-pound Harris was drafted as a hybrid tight end and played that position through training camp and the preseason. Since the season began, Harris has played mainly on special teams. He played six offensive snaps against the New York Giants, and nine against the Houston Texans.

After the Rams released receiver DeSean Jackson last week, McVay said Harris would be considered a receiver.

“It’s seamless,” Harris last week said of the transition, “because I was asked to do all those things at UCF as well.

“That’s the guys that they look for here. Our receivers are not just known for being good route runners and pass-catchers. We get down and dirty too with blocking schemes.”

With the release of Jackson and season-ending injuries suffered by Harris and rookie Tutu Atwell, the Rams receiving corps includes Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, rookie Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.