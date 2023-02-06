Rams rookie RB Ronnie Rivers hits $514K jackpot at Vegas casino

Rams running back Ronnie Rivers was in Las Vegas this weekend and he won big at the casino. According to FOX5, Rivers won $514,837 on three-card poker, hitting a mega jackpot for the huge win.

Rivers was in Vegas celebrating his and his mom’s birthday, so the timing couldn’t have been better. He won while at Caesars Palace on Saturday and he told FOX5 that he plans to buy a house with his winnings.

Rivers came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022, signing with the Cardinals out of Fresno State. He was cut and landed with the Seahawks, but Seattle also released him before the season began.

Eventually, he signed to the Rams’ practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in November, playing eight games the rest of the way. He even got one start at running back, rushing for 21 yards and catching four passes against the 49ers in Week 8.

For a player who didn’t get the guaranteed money that draft picks do, it’s awesome to see him win big at the casino this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire