Rams rookie OLB Jared Verse wants to return kicks

Jared Verse’s primary job for the Los Angeles Rams is to rush the passer and stop the run. He’ll drop into coverage a bit as an outside linebacker, but the rookie was drafted 19th overall to be a pass rusher for Los Angeles.

He apparently wants to add another responsibility to his plate, however. He wants to be a kick returner.

Verse is 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, not exactly the typical frame of someone who returns kicks. But with the rules of the kickoff changing this year, he wants to give it a shot. Special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn said Tuesday that Verse would like to try his hand there, but the coach didn’t say whether Jared will get that chance.

Blackburn brought it up when asked about the craziest ideas he’s heard about the new kickoff rule.

“There’s some crazy ones. I got to think of what the craziest is,” he said. “Well, I know Jared Verse wants to go be a returner. That’s an interesting one.”

Looking at Verse’s college and high school stats, it seems he’s never returned a punt or kick before. We’re not doubting he could do it, but it’s hard to imagine the Rams putting their top rookie and likely their best edge rusher out there as a kick returner this season.

It’s a fun idea, but don’t expect to see it happen anytime soon.

